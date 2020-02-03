Learn how other species reproduce during Turkey Run Inn’s nature’s mating game event on Feb. 15.
Enjoy a special Valentine's Day dinner beginning at 6 p.m. in the Lusk Room and then a program that will cover different ways wildlife attract a mate, how that mating is completed, and a few weird life cycles that exist.
The program covers adult themes and is for ages 18 and older only. A cash bar will be available throughout the evening. Cost is $36 per person for dinner and program. The couples package, which costs $180, includes lodging at the inn, dinner, the program, and breakfast the next morning. Inn reservations can be made at IndianaInns.com or 1-877-563-4371.
Call the Turkey Run Inn at 765-597-2211 for pricing questions and the Nature Center for program questions at 765-597-2654.
Standard park entrance fees of $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle apply.
Turkey Run State Park (on.IN.gov/turkeyrunsp) is located at 8121 East Park Rd. Marshall, 47859.