August 6 was the designated National Night Out event, marking a 35-year effort to make law enforcement and emergency responders more approachable in the communities where they work. The date also marked the first time such an event was hosted in Fountain County.
"It was a tremendous success," Fountain County Sheriff Terry Holt said. "It was enjoyed by everyone from the communities who came up to the [Fountain County 4-H] fairgrounds."
Holt was glad to be able to get the help of his committee who coordinated the event, and bring out the representatives from surrounding police agencies, conservation offers, state police, as well as fire departments and ambulances allowing kids and their parents and all community residents to meet under friendly circumstances rather than during a more stressful situation.
"We had a blend of games and representatives from welfare agencies available, too, to offer answers from all possible needs," Holt added.
Based on the reception of the event on Aug. 6, this will be an annual event for Fountain County, he said.