The public is invited to attend a special presentation by the Bob Jones University Music Ministry Team at Waterman Baptist Church in Lodi at 7 p.m. Oct. 16.
The Music Ministry Team will present a program of sacred songs and testimonies. The team is touring through Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois this fall. The BJU group consists of staff and students who come from four states.
Waterman Baptist Church is located at 8560 W State Road 234 in Lodi, IN. For further information contact Pastor John Goldfuss at 765-492-3512.