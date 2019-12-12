The minutes from the Oct. 3 and Oct. 9 meetings were presented for approval, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Consideration of Approval of Claims List: Monthly claims lists were reviewed along with the Fund Report, the Appropriations Report, and the Construction Claims Report from Tecton Construction Management.
Dr. Shrader presented summary lists of contracts for approval. Coaches and sponsors for winter sports and activities were included. Stipend amounts were previously approved and are listed in the ECA schedule. A new category for teachers of dual credit classes was highlighted. Ivy Tech requires additional classes or degrees for these teachers as well as curricular and documentation expectations.
There was a discussion with BakerTilly/Tecton on future finances in regards to Pine Village Elementary. If projected growth continues, improvements and/or possible additions will be needed in the near future at Pine Village Elementary School. In 12 years, student enrollment has increased from 90 students to 163. The 70-year-old post-war, pre-fabricated building has served the community well but is in need of repair and possible expansion. Re-construction is also a consideration. BakerTilly shared a financial prospectus to show the possible impact on school finances and tax rates.
Appointment of board member to Seeger/Steinbaugh Scholarship Committee were made. This yearly item allows a school board member to assist with the oversight and distribution of Seeger/Steinbaugh Scholarship funds. The Warren County Community Foundation prepares all documentation.
Dr. Shrader shared a history of student enrollment along with current numbers at each building. He discussed staffing possibilities for 2020-21 as the district begins to plan for next year.
Within old or new business/correspondence:
Mr. Beyer shared documentation of 2019 bus bids for approval. Three mini-buses (one equipped with a wheelchair lift) with needed options have been entered into the state bid program for price comparison. Dr. Shrader explained how the budgets have changed but the funding is similar.
Dr. Shrader reviewed the cash balance statement and how end of the year payments affect the balance. Many districts make some payments in installments, where MSD uses a lump sum payment each December.
Three staff members will attend the Nov. 19 Red for Ed event to lobby for education issues. The event is in Indianapolis.