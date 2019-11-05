The M.S.D. of Warren County approved its regular board meeting minutes from the Sept. 11 meeting date.
Those minutes include the public work session with Tecton Construction Management to discuss Pine Village Elementary School and necessary improvements, expansions of classrooms, and maintenance vs. a possible new construction.
The following are the minutes of the meeting:
1. Call to Order: Comes now the Board of Trustees of the Metropolitan School District of Warren County, Indiana. Meeting in regular session on this the 11th day of September, 2019. The following persons present, to-wit: School Board members- Mr. Stephan Magner, Mrs. Sharon Grady, Dr. Gary Greenwood, Mr. Dan Duchemin, and Dr. Brooke Max. MSD Superintendent- Dr. Ralph Shrader, and Assistant Superintendent- Mr. Jim Beyer. Guests: Mr. Mike Witeveen and Mr. Carl Robison of Tecton Construction Management, Mr. John Comer- Seeger High School Teacher, Mr. Miles Stucky- Seeger High School Teacher, Mrs. Carmine Akers- Pine Village Elementary School Principal, and Mr. Joe Bradbury- Parent.
2. Consideration of Approval of Minutes from the August Meeting: August 6th minutes were presented for approval. Mrs. Grady made a motion to approve the meeting minutes as presented. Dr. Max seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.
3. Consideration of Approval of Claims List: Monthly claims lists were reviewed along with the Fund Report, the Appropriations Report, and the Construction Claims report from Tecton Construction Management. Mr. Duchemin made a motion to approve the claims lists and fund reports as presented. Mrs. Grady seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.
4. Consideration of Approval of Contracts: Dr. Shrader presented Extra-Curricular contracts for approval. Stipend amounts were previously approved. Note: Larger amount contracts are spread across the 26 pay period while smaller amounts may be paid in one lump sum. Dr. Greenwood made a motion to approve the status-quo ECA contracts. Dr. Max seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.
5. Consideration of Approval of Milk, Bread, and Produce Bids: This new, yearly item is to allow the school board to understand the process and companies involved in bids collected for milk, bread, and produce for school lunches and breakfasts. Wabash Valley Education Center (WVEC) provides bids in a cooperative format. The low bid is presented and selected on behalf of schools. The WVEC bid for bread was used by MSD schools, but lower, local bids were selected for milk and produce. Local bids are to be alternated between nearby, contributing businesses. Mrs. Grady made a motion to accept the low bids collected for Milk, Bread, and Produce. Mr. Duchemin seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.
6. Consideration of Approval of the Propane Bid: An overview of the propane bid process and companies involved was presented. Approximately 120,000 gallons of LP are contracted to fill tanks at the Seeger/WCE complex during the winter months. During warmer months, loads are bid by phone and purchased for cash prices Ceres Solutions was selected for the 2019-2020 school year with a low bid price of 82.3 cents per gallon monthly (6 months) or 75.9 cents per load (12 loads). Dr. Max made a motion to accept the Ceres Solutions propane bid. Dr. Greenwood seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.
7. Consideration of the Teacher Appreciation Grant Resolution: This yearly, state required item, is to allow the school board to approve a resolution for distribution of the Teacher Appreciation Grant funds. The state offers the funds for teachers who, through the evaluation process, are considered Effective or Highly Effective. In years past, the MSD amount has equaled approximately $450.00 per certified staff member. A similar amount is anticipated for 2019-2020. Mrs. Grady made a motion to approve the Teacher Appreciation Grant Resolution. Dr. Max seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.
8. Hearing on the 2020 Regular Budget: Dr. Shrader opened the 2020 Regular Budget hearing and explained that the state requires discussion on the Regular Budget despite recent changes to school finance headings. He reminded the board that details of the 2020 school budget were shared at previous meetings and then presented an overview of projected financial changes from the 2019 to the 2020 budget. No public questions or comments were made. The hearing was closed.
9. Hearing on the 2020-2024 Capital Projects Fund Budget: Dr. Shrader opened the 2020 Capital Projects Fund Budget. He reminded the board that details of the 2020 school budget were shared at previous meetings and then presented an overview of projected financial changes from the 2019 to the 2020 budget. No public questions or comments were made. The hearing was closed.
10. Hearing on the 2020-2024 Bus Replacement Plan Budget: Dr. Shrader opened the 2020 Bus Replacement Plan Budget. He reminded the board that details of the 2020 school budget were shared at previous meetings and then presented an overview of projected financial changes from the 2019 to the 2020 budget. No public questions or comments were made. The hearing was closed.
11. Public Hearing on Teacher Compensation: Dr. Shrader opened the Hearing. This new, required, item allows the public an opportunity to share thoughts on teacher compensation prior to the approval of a teacher contract. Negotiations are currently in progress. No public attendees offered comment. Mr. John Comer and Mr. Miles Stucky spoke on behalf of the Teacher’s Association expressing appreciation for the cooperative attitude of the school board and the hope to continue establishing continuity with staff. A Special Board Meeting will be scheduled and advertised after the completion of negotiations allowing a second chance for public comment. Dr. Shrader closed the Hearing.
12. Discussion on WordPay Credit Card Payment System: The WordPay system would connect with the existing Harmony Student Information System and allow for online credit and debit payments for school expenses. MSD is currently investigating these online payment options for a possible future implementation. WordPay would include a startup fee, a yearly cost to the district, and transaction charges for users. Dr. Shrader reported there is not a large demand for online payment at this time, but he would like to closely monitor public interest.
13. Next Meeting: Wednesday, October 9 at 7:00 pm- MSD Administration Office: A special meeting may be called sometime before October 9 to discuss certified contracts. It will include a Public Hearing to offer a second opportunity for public testimony before ratification. Adoption of the 2020 budget is scheduled for the October 9 meeting and newly negotiated contracts may be presented for possible approval.
14. Old or New Business/Correspondence:
• A new maintenance truck is needed to replace the 2001 Dodge Utility truck. The newer vehicle would be used by bus garage personnel to service buses when necessary. The 2015 Chevrolet could then be used by maintenance staff. All three vehicles and a district dump truck would be available and used for plowing snow. Funds are available, government pricing will be used, and the purchase would be tax exempt. Heartland Ford in Covington would be used for the purchase as Alsop Chevrolet assisted with our last vehicle. Dr. Greenwood made a motion to approve the purchase of a new utility truck. Mrs. Grady seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.
• An overnight field trip was presented for approval. The Seeger FFA would like to attend the annual National Convention held in Indianapolis, October 30-November 1, 2019. Male and female chaperones would accompany the 8 Seeger students. Mr. Duchemin made a motion to approve the overnight field trip to the FFA National convention. Dr. Max seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.
15. Adjournment: Dr. Max made a motion to adjourn. Dr. Greenwood seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.