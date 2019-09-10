Hoosier Homestead Awards are given to recognize the significant contributions of Indiana agriculture. The program was instituted in 1976 and recognizes families that have farms that have been producing for more than 100 years.
This year the state recognized two farms from Warren County, one of which the Morgan Farm.
Beverly Morgan is the current owner of the farm, which was purchased in 1908 by her grandfather, Ben Franklin Morgan who came to Warren County from Ohio.
Over the years the family has raised prize-winning turkeys, Beverly said.
Then, the family decided to change to being a grain operation and Beverly and her sons, Greg and Todd, rent plots of the farm for others to grow corn and soy, she explained.
The farm has been in the family for more than 111 years and is located east of Independence.
State Representative Sharon Negele said in a recent press release, “It take a great deal of determination and perseverance to maintain a farm so long.”
To be named a Hoosier Homestead farms must be owned by the same family at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. The award distinctions are centennial, sesquicentennial and bicentennial, or 100, 250, and 200 years respectively.