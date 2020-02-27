Waterman Baptist Church in Lodi will have its Missionary Conference Wednesday through Sunday, March 11-15. The theme for the conference is “Go and Make Disciples.”
Missionaries for the conference are Dave Smith, Director of Open Door Baptist Mission; Jeff Davis, Director of Evangelical Missions to the Unreached International; and Kornel Crnkovic, a pastor from Croatia.
Dave Smith grew up in Papua New Guinea as a missionary kid, and after graduating from college, returned there with his wife Shaun where they served as a family from 2000 to 2010. At that time they returned to the states and Dave served as the Assistant Director before becoming the director of Open Door Baptist Mission in 2012.
Jeff Davis served as a pastor for twenty-five years before joining EMU international. He became the director of the mission in 2018 after two years of training for that position. Both Dave Smith and Jeff Davis travel internationally to visit and encourage their missionaries.
Kornel Crnkovic and his wife Tanja have served with EMU since 1994. He serves as the pastor of the Baptist Church in Koprivnica in Croatia’s far north and is involved in all aspects of their growing church: the music, the youth and young singles, ladies’ and men’s meetings, summer camps, etc. They also minister in other churches in northern Croatia which are without pastors.
Services are Wednesday through Friday at 7:00 p.m. Saturday morning will be a brunch for ladies at 9:30. Sunday services are at 9:30 and 10:30, with the missionary speakers at each service. On Sunday noon there will be a fellowship carry-in dinner, with the afternoon service to follow.
Pastor John Goldfuss and the congregation of Waterman Baptist Church invite people from the community to attend these special services. Waterman Baptist Church is located at 8560 W. State Road 234 in Lodi, three miles east of Cayuga, or 8 miles west of Kingman.