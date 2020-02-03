Don and Deanna Witzel, owner and operators of the Vermilion County McDonald’s, have announced the expansion of a new location in Covington.
The new store will be located on the west side of Covington, will be the seventh McDonald’s location for the Witzel family.
Construction for the restaurant will begin in August with a special Grand Opening planned in late November or early December. The restaurant will feature a double drive thru and the latest technology available for customers inside the lobby and dining areas.
Covington Mayor Brad Crain is excited about the new opportunities that will
come with the first McDonald’s in Covington.
“I’m real excited they will bring 60 new jobs and give people a restaurant with expanded hours and a drive-up” Crain said, in a news release. “I’m glad Don and Deanna Witzel were selected as the franchisee, it will be great to work with them on this endeavor.”
“We are thrilled to be joining the Covington community,” Co-owner
Deanna Witzel said. “We can’t wait for our first McPack the Place night at a Trojan basketball game.”