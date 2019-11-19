The Fountain - Warren Master Gardener's will host a basic training class which will provide the necessary training and hours to become a Purdue Extension Master Gardener. The class will be taught by Master Gardener Coordinator Adam Tyler along with experts from Purdue and educators from surrounding counties. This class will provide a lot of beneficial information which will help one become an even better gardner.
The classes will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Fridays and will be conducted at the Fountain County Extension office meeting area in the courthouse. The classes will begin on Feb. 5, 2020, and end on April 3. The Address for the office is 301 4th Street, Covington, IN 47932.
If one has additional question, please contact Adam Tyler at (765) 793-6240.
Registration is not complete until payment is received.
Due to the popularity of this workshop, checks must be received within five business days of registration. If ones registration includes a manual it will not be shipped until payment is collected.
Checks should be made payable to Purdue University and mailed to:
Purdue University
301 S 2nd St
Lafayette, IN 47901
Refund and Cancellation Policy: If you need to cancel for any reason your registration is subject to a 12 percent registration fee + $5 processing fee. Manuals are non-refundable. NO REFUNDS will be processed after Jan. 15, 2020.
Purdue University is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action university. If you require special accommodations to attend this event or have any questions about this event, please email Adam Tyler – tylerat@purdue.edu or call 765-793-6240.