OXFORD — Former North Newton boys’ basketball coach Tyler Marsh will take the reigns of Benton Central’s football program this fall.
Marsh, who has served as an assistant football coach at BC the last two seasons, replaces Mike Hammons, whose teams at BC and Crawfordsville won seven total games in six seasons.
Marsh coached boys’ basketball in Morocco for three seasons, winning 12 games.
Meanwhile, former Rensselaer High School graduate George Gilbert’s decision to step away from the game didn’t last long. Gilbert, who coached one season at Taylor in 2019 where he went 1-9 before resigning, will return to Clinton Central this fall.
Inducted into the Indiana Hall of Fame as a coach in 2017, Gilbert won 121 games and three sectional titles in his first stop at Clinton Central. He was let go in 2007, but quickly landed a job at Tri-Central where he won a state championship in 2013.
None of the administrators involved in Gilbert’s firing at Clinton Central remain on staff, including former athletic director Dave Merica, who recommended that the school not renew Gilbert’s contract in a surprising decision in ‘07.
In fact, RCHS graduate Jeremy Rodibaugh serves as Clinton Central’s current principal.
Gilbert, who is 223-185 in 38 seasons as football coach, replaces former Twin Lakes head coach Justin Gardner. In three seasons, Gardner, who was hired an assistant athletic director at Lafayette Jeff this spring, led the Bulldogs to an 8-22 finish.
In other news involving local schools:
• John Hendryx is the new coach at Winamac, replacing Craig Barr, whose teams went 15-18 in three seasons with the Warriors. Barr, who replaced Hall of Fame coach Tim Roth, also coached at Indianapolis Chatard, Noblesville and Madison-Grant.
A graduate of Winamac High School, Hendryx comes home after leading Knox to a sectional title and an 11-2 finish last fall. He coached at Knox for five seasons, winning 42 games.
In 1995, Hendryx led Carroll (Flora) to a 13-1 mark and a state title in Class A. The Cougars returned to the state game a year later but lost to Tri-West after beating Tri-West a year earlier. Henrdyx has won 217 games with stops at Carroll, Northwestern and Knox. His teams have won six sectionals.
• Set to replace Hendryx at Knox is another Hall of Fame coach, Russ Radtke, who was hired this past winter to coach at Portage. Radtke, however, wiggled out of that contract to take the job at Knox.
Radtke is the second-winningest coach in Indiana with 368 victories over 43 seasons. He trails only Bud Wright of Sheridan, who has 424 wins in 55 years, and his first win at Knox this fall will push him out of a second-place tie with retired Hall of Fame coach Jerry Brewer of Jasper.
• Delphi has tabbed Jacob Mroczkiewicz as its new coach, replacing Josh Strasser. It’s the first head coaching job for Mroczkiewicz. Strasser won 42 games in eight seasons at Delphi, earning a top 10 ranking in 2018 with a 9-1 record. The Oracles were 9-0 on the season when they were beaten by Rensselaer Central in the Class 2A playoffs in ’18.
Basketball News
Shaun Busick, who assisted Doug Greenlee at Kankakee Valley in the early 1990s, resigned as boys’ basketball coach at Zionsville last month to take over the program at Covington.
He replaces Adam Ballard, whose teams won four straight sectional titles from 2016-19. Covington won 20 or more games in each of the last three seasons under Ballard, who was hired as head coach at Pendleton Heights last month.
Busick, who has 395 wins over 28 seasons with stops in Argos, Bellmont and Crown Point, has led his teams to six sectional titles. In 2004, he guided Bellmont to the Class 3A state title game.
This past winter, Busick coached former RCHS standout Jackson Hughes, who transferred to Zionsville for his senior season.