There’s an Attica youth who takes the music he makes into the community.
Dusty Marlatt, 17, is a junior at Attica High School, where he plays trumpet and bass with the school band.
“Trumpet is my favorite horn, and I always wanted to learn bass.” At age nine he started taking piano lessons because his dad plays, he said. His parents are Marty and Trina.
Music “is something that comes easier to me. I spend a lot of time playing. I enjoy it.”
He takes that joy to area nursing homes and veterans homes, and he’s done that since he was in his preteens.
“I play for about an hour while people enjoy their dinner, or I’ll do a set at Christmas.” He said he’ll entertain where ever someone needs some entertainment.
Marlatt also subs for the church pianist at the Newtown Community Church.
He hones his skills to various camps. He participates at Young Hoosiers at the state fair and Music Fest of Lafayette. And, of course, he takes part in the ISMA contests for band and piano.
He has other interests: ag and tennis, for example. “Music is something I’ve been part of for the longest.”
Music has opened a lot of doors for Marlatt.
“I’ve met a lot of cool people, a lot of people I wouldn’t have met. I’ve met a lot of community members.”
His future goals include music, he said. After high school he said he’d like to go to a four-year university and study music production or music business. “I want to be in music in the future.”