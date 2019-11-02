Pine Village dads recently took a few minutes before they headed off to work to have breakfast with their children. Not only do the kids love having their dads at school, but the dads enjoyed the coffee and donuts, too.
Many dads show up for PTO sponsored Donuts with Dad
Wendy Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest WRR E-Editions
Latest Neighbor E-Editions
What do you think?
What holidays do you decorate for during the year?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Daily Headlines: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Williamsport, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 53%
- Feels Like: 41°
- Heat Index: 47°
- Wind: 15 mph
- Wind Chill: 41°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 08:19:28 AM
- Sunset: 06:45:07 PM
- Dew Point: 31°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 3mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SW @ 2mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 5
-
Nov 8
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Monticello man dies Friday morning in US 35 crash
- UPDATE: Female found deceased in Benton County with 8-foot Python around her neck
- District 4 BOE eyes mold issue at Chebanse
- Train crash tosses truck axle into nearby home
- Watseka to have K9 unit as early as December
- Charges filed against couple for assaulting, resisting law enforcement
- Kentland Halloween Carnival Costume Contest Winners
- Coroner: Battle Ground woman's death caused by 'asphyxiation due to strangulation by a snake'
- Jasper County court news
- Three local teams to compete in playoff match ups