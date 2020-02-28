All parents are strongly encouraged to bring their children to be registered and screened for fall enrollment.
Kindergarten is a full day program.
Parents should report to the district elementary school of residence unless pre-approved by the superintendent. Out of district transfer requests must be submitted prior to attending kindergarten round-up within Warren County. All transfer requests between elementaries will be reviewed prior to the conclusion of summer break.
Parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, shot records, and social security card.
Initial Registration Dates and Times:
Pine Village – 9 a.m. April 1
Warren Central – 1:30 p.m. April 1
Williamsport – 9 a.m. April 1
During registration, times will be scheduled for the Kindergarten Readiness Test (KRT).
Kindergarten Readiness Test Dates:
Pine Village – April 9
Warren Central – April 8
Williamsport – April 8
Children must be 5 years of age on or before October 1 to register for Kindergarten.
Approval must be granted and tuition charged for students not meeting this deadline.