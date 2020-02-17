The M.S.D. of Warren County had a finance meeting and a regular board meeting Jan. 9.
According to the minutes of the meeting, the board of finance of the Metropolitan School District of Warren County was called to order. The following persons were present, to-wit: MSD School Board Members Stephan Magner, Sharon Grady, Gary Greenwood, Dan Duchemin, and Brooke Max. MSD Superintendent Ralph Shrader and Assistant Superintendent Jim Beyer were also in attendance.
First order of business was to appoint the board of finance. Traditionally, the school board president and secretary are designated as the board of finance. The primary role of the board of finance is to receive regular updates on financial matters from the superintendent. Max made motion to nominate Grady (President) and Duchemin (Secretary) for the positions on the MSD of Warren County Board of Finance. Magner seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.
There was a discussion of current investments and balances. Shrader shared a history of the district’s cash balance as related to the general fund. He also distributed a list of state “fiscal indicators” including a link to a state site for more information. Lastly, a list of current investments (CD’s) was shared with discussion of return rates and terms.
Duchemin made a motion to adjourn the board of finance meeting. Greenwood seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.
The regular meeting was then called to order. The following persons present, to-wit: school board members Sharon Grady, Gary Greenwood, Dan Duchemin, Brooke Max, and Stephan Magner. MSD Superintendent Ralph Shrader and Assistant Superintendent Jim Beyer were also in attendance.
Guests included Mike Witeveen and Carl Robison of Tecton Construction; Pine Village Elementary Principal Carmine Akers; MSD staff Morgan Hensley, Shannon Crumbaugh, Laura DeVillez, Teri Morris, Judy Nehrig, Kim Markley, Jeff Jones, Chelsea Fulkerson, Katie Tillotson, Tiffany Sparenberg, Hillary Brier, Ashley Johnson, Anne Rhea, Faith Maroska, Jean Eberly, Miles Stucky, Jessica Wilson, Kristie McFatridge, and Kayla Serie; Warren County residents Matt Akers, George and Sue Wallpe, Dwain Akers, Doc Cottingham, Gail Anderson, Robin and Frank Lucas, Paula Max, Cassie Reiter, Joe Bradbury, Derek Puterbaugh, Mitch Miles, David Richardson, Erin Wallpe, Adam Wallpe, and Chris Foxworthy; county government members John Comer, Brian Jordan, Matt Commons, Ethan Foxworthy, and Steve Eberly; Michelle Stucky from the Warren County Community Foundation; Misha Belyayev and Colin Liu of Lancer+Beebe Architects.
The Dec. 11, 2019, minutes were presented for approval. Magner made a motion to approve the meeting minutes as presented. Max seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.
Monthly claims lists were reviewed along with the fund report, the appropriations report, and the construction claims report from Tecton Construction Management. Max made a motion to approve the claims lists and fund reports as presented. Greenwood seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.
No contracts were presented for approval.
The annual item of the consideration of appointment to the area planning commission allows school representation on the Warren County Area Planning Commission. Shrader has served in the roll for three years and is willing to remain a member. Duchemin made a motion to appoint Shrader as a continuing member of the Warren County Area Planning Commission. Magner seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.
In old or new business, Beyer presented recently released 10th grade ISTEP+ scores and school related data. It was noted that Seeger High School scored higher than all area schools in both language arts and math, reaching a top 10 percent state ranking in language arts and a top 15 percent state ranking in math. Seeger also scored a letter grade of “A” on the state grading scale, again the only area high school to do so. Graduation rate for the district is at 98.3 percent, which ranks third in the state of Indiana for non-charter schools of at least 100 students per class. All teachers and staff were commended for preparing students for high school and life after graduation.
Next, a listing of dual credit opportunities was shared. Forty classes are now offered through Seeger High School that allow students the possibility of earning college credits. Seeger has also become the only area school with an Early College designation allowing high school students enrolled in the program to earn 30 credits that would be applied to Ball State, Ivy Tech, ISU, Purdue, IU, USI, or IUPUI. Teachers and staff have worked hard to obtain degrees and certifications allowing these higher education opportunities which could save money and time for students and their families. Currently, no other school in the surrounding area, including Tippecanoe County, has the distinction of an Early College school.
In other business, Shrader led a discussion on the possibility of a new Elementary School in Pine Village to replace the current building. Pine Village Elementary has grown from 85 students in 2010 to a current enrollment of 160 students. Rooms are becoming crowded and space is needed. The current school is a converted, prefabricated post-war building and was meant to be temporary. The 70-year old structure has served the students and community well but is in need of upgrades and expansion. A new school is being explored and considered.
Tecton Construction Management has consulted with Lancer+Beebe Architects to provide some conceptual designs to MSD and the Pine Village Community. With the understanding that nothing has been decided, ideas for building footprint, floorplan, and property were shared. The gymnasium is a key issue and preserving the history of the structure is of key concern. Staff and community members will be consulted as plans continue to be developed.
Financing is being investigated and details will be shared regularly as the project moves forward.
Duchemin made a motion to adjourn. Mr. Magner seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.