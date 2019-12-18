A Warren County resident was among students who received degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin during fall commencement Dec. 14 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center on the UT Martin campus in Martin, Tennessee.
The student receiving a graduate degree was John Avery Acton of Williamsport.
