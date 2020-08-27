Attica, Pine Village, West Lebanon and Williamsport Fire Departments, Warren County EMS and Warren County EMA and LEPC staff participated in a joint training exercise the night of Aug. 26 at the District 4 West Training site at the Warren County Emergency Management building and at Williamsport Elementary School parking lot.
Approximately 30 firefighters and instructors attended, according to information provided. Firefighters divided up into three groups and rotated through three training stations.
Some topics covered and simulated were fire attack, forcible entry, fire hydrants, master streams & nozzles, pump operations, aerial truck ops, command and radio ops. Cold drinks and a misting fan were utilized due to the heat and humidity. Training took place from 6-10 p.m. Railroad Street had to be blocked off due to fire hose being deployed from a fire hydrant to the training site. The firefighters said they appreciate the instructors from all of the departments that coordinated this joint training session. It was very well attended. More joint training sessions will take place in the future.