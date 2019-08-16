Paula Copenhaver, circuit court clerk of Fountain County graduated from the Certificate in Election Administration, Technology, and Security (CEATS) program. CEATS is offered by the Voting System Technical Oversight Program (VSTOP) in the Bowen Center for Public affairs at Ball State University. The CEATS program is generously supported by Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson.
According to the news release, election administrators are expected to be proficient in a number of diverse areas including human resources, poll worker training, election and procedural law, budgets, physical space management, organizational communication, public relations, information technology, and cybersecurity. This diversity is not traditionally captured in any one single educational or training program.
The CEATS certificate satisfies an unmet need of being able to house these domains of knowledge in one educational experience. With changes in the laws and technology associated with elections in the United States after 2000, a need has emerged to provide education in the area of Election Administration. The Certificate Program in Election Administration, Technology and Security aims to fill an unmet need within the state of Indiana.
Graduates of the program successfully completed a year-long 170 hours of instruction including a comprehensive capstone project. Framed certificates signed by the Indiana Secretary of State, the President of Ball State University, the co-directors of the Indiana Election Division, and the certificate program co-directors were awarded on Aug. 14 in a ceremony held in the Senate Chamber of the Indiana State House.