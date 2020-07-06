Warren County Community Foundation would like to announce that the application for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship program will be open for Warren County students until-Aug. 16.
Warren County will have one recipient for the 2020-21 school year, according to information from the foundation. The program is open to all Indiana residents who: graduate from an accredited Indiana high school by 2021 and receive their diploma no later than June 30, 2021. The student must intend to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an accredited public or private nonprofit college or university in Indiana. The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are: 1) To help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
To complete the applications students will go to www.warrencountyfoundation.com, click scholarships, click on the first option (scholarships). Click the apply here button. Create a new account, then select the Lilly Scholarship Application. There is a tutorial on how to complete the application below the apply here button on the scholarship page. If a student has any questions they should call the Community Foundation at 765-764-1501 or send an email to michele@warrencountyfoundation.com