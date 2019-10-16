Kim Kalweit, librarian at the Covington Library, recently visited the Early Childhood Education class to speak about her career and introduce the class to children’s literature.
The class, based at Southeast Fountain Elementary School, is for high school juniors and seniors in the Fountain and Warren County areas who are interested in working with young children in their future careers. Kalweit’s visit was part of the curriculum in learning about children’s literacy.
Kalweit read some of her favorite stories, like Go Away, Big Green Monster! to the class. She also helped the students explore the use of interactive objects such as puppets, train whistles, spinning hand drums, and flannel boards.
Kalweit also surprised the students by passing around a goat toe rattle, which is made of dry goat toenails attached to fabric. The rattle is traditionally used in African and South American cultures to keep the beat in songs and was used in the class session as an accompaniment to reading books.
The librarian shared some books on CD and musical books, which can help children learn to read through listening.
The students also divided into small groups and practiced reading to each other.
The Early Childhood Education course, instructed by Jill Kler, provides students with a mix of experiences in their classroom and in elementary school classrooms as they collaborate with an established teacher.
The Early Childhood Education program is only one of the 22 career and technical training programs available through the WRCTE. These programs are hosted at Seeger, Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, South Vermillion, and Riverton Parke High Schools. For more information about the programs available, contact Craig Newby, director of career and technical education, at 765-245-2870 or visit www.wrcte.org.