Benton, Fountain & Warren Adult Education at the Warren County Learning Center provides classes for local community members to receive their high school equivalency (HSE) diploma or certifications that can support career starts or changes.
The program is currently taking registrants for their Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) and Welding courses.
Both classes start Sept. 9 and can be free to registrants who meet the eligibility requirements.
For more information contact a representative.
The location is 26 E 2nd St, Williamsport.
Hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday or by appointment.
Call 765-764-1880 or email warrencountylc@gmail.com. The website is warrencountylc.com, Facebook: Benton Fountain Warren Adult Ed and Instagram: bfw_adulted.