The Warren County Learning Center is working on getting kids into coding.
It’s computer coding, and kids age 7-17 are invited to learn more about creating apps for phones or building a website.
Erin Barstelka, career counselor and administrative assistant of the learning center, said it’s a way children and teens can use their imagination and creativity to learn new skills and make new friends.
“We will work on all kinds of coding. The club started in Ireland, I believe, and is an international project that we were recently introduced to.
“It's an open format, so the children involved will be able to do any kind of coding that they want. This could include, creating games, robotics, apps, websites, etc. We plan on starting small and using the first few sessions to introduce the children to coding with programs like Scratch and Python, but we definitely will be encouraging them to explore more once they get the base concepts down.”
The Jan. 22 meeting is just a call-out, but this program will be a continuous club that will meet at least once monthly, to start, she said.
“We are doing this as another outlet for children ages 7-17. The schools and the Community Foundation brought this idea to us as an alternative option for students who may want to do something other than art, music or sports, which are all offered by the schools.
“Additionally, with the world increasingly going digital, more and more jobs are becoming computer-based. If we can help the next generation get a head start and show them how interesting the tech world can be, we may be able to better prepare them for the job force for when they are older. Coder Dojo emphasizes that the mentors are not instructors - it is not set up like a normal classroom. The children have free range on what they want to do, are encouraged to solve their own problems or consult with their peers to solve problems before reaching out to the adults.
“We hope with this format the Coder Dojo has started to encourage the kids to becoming more confident in themselves and their knowledge and also gain some leadership and public speaking skills that will only help them in the future.”
The Coder Dojo is the newest project currently going on at the Warren County Learning Center, and the hope is that turn out on the 22nd is good. “We expect it may start small, but as we get more into it, we expect and hope that it will grow into it's own entity. “
Barstelka talked about a few other things going on at the learning center.
“We currently have an HVAC class that should be starting soon. We are still looking for participants for that, so we definitely encourage anyone looking for a job and likes to work with their hands to contact us. Our HVAC graduates are getting hired very quickly; there is a very high demand for those workers. We will also be putting on another welding class shortly, but I do not have dates.
“We still encourage people interested to contact us and I can guide them through everything they need to start the class when we get it scheduled. We always have HSE classes going on, so if someone missed their opportunity to receive their high school diploma, we can help them reach that goal.”
To contact the Warren County Learning Center, call 765-764-1880 or email warrencountylc@gmail.com. The Learning Center is located at 26 E. Second St. In Williamsport.