Laura Lee (Russell) Evans, age 58 of Warren County, Ind., passed away at 9:21 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2020 at her residence.
Laura was born on April 21, 1961 in Indianapolis, Ind. She was the daughter of Jesse Lee Russell and Lillian F. (Cook) Russell. Laura was a 1979 graduate of Brownsburg, Ind. She married Steven Lee Evans on April 19, 1980 in Brownsburg, Ind. before moving to Warren County, Ind. and he survives.
Funeral services were conducted Feb. 11 at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport with Pastor Brenda McIntosh officiating. Interment took place at Highland Cemetery.