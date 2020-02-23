The Pine Village Elementary Robotics team - the Knot Bots - recently completed its season at a competition at Clinton Prairie High School. The Knot Bots built two robots, with one finishing 12th and the other 21st, out of 23 teams competing. This was the team’s best finish ever and team members worked diligently at improving throughout the season. One of the visiting coaches commented on the resiliency the team displayed and how impressed he was with their problem solving skills.
Sponsors for the team are AccuBurn, Williamsport, AHW, Williamsport, and The Bradbury Family, Pine Village.
The Knot Bots team members are Tucker Herndon, Isabelle Bradbury, Garrett Wontor, Wrede Johnson, Kelsey Johnson, Macyn Hughes, Montana Rayburn, Sam Cunningham, Adrian Stamm, and Kaleb Purcell.