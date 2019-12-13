One Fountain County student has been named recipient of a full tuition four-year scholarship as the Western Indiana Community Foundation 2020 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar – Fountain County.
Lawrence “Eli” Kirkpatrick will receive full tuition to the Indiana private college or public university of his choice and a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment.
Mr. Kirkpatrick, of Attica High School, has plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science with an agri-business focus, followed by Veterinarian School. At the beginning of his senior year, Eli ranked #2 in his graduating class with a 3.9 GPA.
Eli is a four year member of the Future Farmers of America (“FFA”) and has participated for four years in football, baseball and basketball. Mr. Kirkpatrick has also found time to volunteer with Joy Camp, a weekend retreat at Hanging Rock Christian Camp, for individuals with special needs and he has served as a 4-H camp counselor. In addition to his school and community activities he works part-time for Triple J Farms.
One of Mr. Kirkpatrick’s references wrote, “As a student Eli is talented and conscientious. He is always prepared for class with homework completed and articulate questions about anything he is unsure of. His work is always of the highest quality. With Eli, academic excellence only tells part of the story. His demeanor in class is always a model of respect and a calming and centering influence on those around him.”
Mr. Kirkpatrick is the son of John and Gretchen Kirkpatrick of Veedersburg.
Thirty Fountain County students applied for this year’s Lilly Scholarship. The first phase of the selection process included the high school faculty of each school recommending up to six applicants from their school to be considered by the local scholarship committee representing the same school district.
The second phase included each scholarship committee reviewing the applications and interviewing each applicant. Two nominees from each school are selected based on consensus.
The third phase of the selection process included each of the two nominees from each school being interviewed by the scholarship committees representing the two other school districts. Each committee member independently scores each applicant in six categories including academic performance, school activities and work, volunteerism, financial need, letters of reference and a personal interview with each committee member.
Following the final scoring, one nominee and two alternates were forwarded to Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. (ICI) for final selection of the Western Indiana Community Foundation’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient.
ICI is a nonprofit corporation that represents 30 regionally accredited degree granting, nonprofit, private colleges and universities in the state.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
Including the 23rd cohort, 4,769 full-tuition scholars have been awarded and over $405 million in scholarship tuition has been provided through the LECSP since the program’s inception in 1998.