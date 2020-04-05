The Kingman Town Council met at 5 p.m. March 6 at the Kingman Town Hall for a regular board meeting.
This meeting was due to the necessity of cancelling the original town board meeting scheduled for March 2 due to a lack of a quorum.
Town board president Robyn Whitaker and board member Bryan Shields was present. Also in attendance was clerk-treasurer, Kendal Buker, Jay Busse of Busse Excavating, town marshal, Paul Davis, deputy marshal Scott Livingston and reserve officer, Luke Cody. Several residents also attended the meeting.
Whitaker called the meeting to order. Minutes from the Feb. 3 meeting were approved and signed, according to the minutes of the meeting.
The council discussed old business.
Bukel wanted to revisit the idea of raising the water meter deposit for renters due to the fact that the current rate is not sufficient to cover the final bill when a renter moves out. Implementing a deposit for incoming homeowners was also discussed because of a few instances where residents have abandoned their homes and left delinquent water bills. Whitaker and Shields agreed that these increases need to be made. An increase from $150 to $300 for renters was proposed and a deposit for new homeowner’s in the amount of $150 was proposed. Buker will consult with town attorney Joel Wesch about having a public hearing at the next board meeting.
In other business Davis had received the check from Waveland Police Department for the police vehicle and presented it to Buker for deposit. It will be deposited into the General Fund.
Witaker made a motion to approve the bid for the ceiling from Vance Kelley in the amount of $2,600. Shields seconded the motion.
Brenda Knisley made a second request to the town to put a street sign up as she struggles receiving packages at her home. Whitaker said that technically her trailer is not located on a street but it is an alley and no street address is assigned to it. She suggested posting a sign in her yard with her number on it to see if that would help with deliveries.
Whitaker said that a spring clean up for the town is planned for mid to late April. Cost of the dumpsters from Big Mac Disposal is $450 for each 30 yard dumpster. Buker said that the nuisance ordinance is in full effect now and she will be sending certified letters to the owners of properties whose lots are in violation of the ordinance.
The council discussed new business.
Chad Bowling has tenants at 108 N. First St. and their meter reading was exceptionally high this month. He said they had investigated for leaks and found none. The board said that without evidence of a leak, no adjustment could be made. Busse said he would install a new meter at this location.
Busse said he would like to go ahead and begin replacing the current meters with digital ones. He also said that Waynetown has a stick reader and hand held available for purchase. Whitaker made a motion to offer Waynetown $500 for their equipment. Shields seconded the motion. The board also approved for Busse to order more meters to begin replacing current meters. He said he will order six more meters at around $120 each. The board approved.
Busse said he had to order two grates for two areas on Odd street where storm grates have collapsed. Semis have run over these and damaged them. He didn’t know how much they were but they are necessary for safety.
Kim Ratcliff had asked if an adjustment could be made on the sewer for the Variety Store due to the fact that they sell filtered water in large bottles. Buker printed their usage history and couldn’t find many readings under the minimum to justify a sewer adjustment so Robyn asked Ratcliff to find out when they installed the filtering system to see if a pattern of usage can be established and they will look into it further when they have more information.
Jason Sapp asked about police coverage here in town. There has been conversation on the Kingman Community Facebook page about attempted break-ins and Sapp said that someone had rummaged through his truck. Davis said that he had checked with dispatch and none of the incidents that were being discussed on this Facebook page had been called in. He encouraged the residents to call in these occurrences no matter how insignificant they may seem. He also said that two juveniles had been arrested recently and he believes they were the ones responsible for the vehicle mischief. Sapp asked about creating a community watch and Davis said that would be fine but to be sure that everyone understands the dos and don’ts of such an organization. He said that a neighborhood watch is simply eyes and ears; no physical action can be taken. He encouraged everyone to report suspicious activity to dispatch.
Vouchers and adjustments were approved and signed.