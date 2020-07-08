Kingman Library recently has added to the library collection, according to information from the library staff.

Hours of Operation are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The virtual library is open 24/7.

New items include:

Adult Fiction

Kingsbury: Someone like you

Grisham: Camino winds

Cook: Genesis

Perry: One fatal flaw

Carr: The country guesthouse

Robb: Golden in death

Woods: Treason

Woods: Stealth

King: The Institute

Cornwell: Quantum

Cussler: Journey of the pharaohs

Higgins-Clark: Kiss the girls and make them cry

Atkins: Robert B. Parker’s Angel Eyes

Cussler: Final option

Berry: The Warsaw protocol

Woods: Hit list

Doyle: Untamed

Bennett: The vanishing half

Michaels: Fearless

Coble: One little lie, the Pelican Harbor series

Youth Titles

Collins: The ballad of songbirds and snakes

Non-Fiction

Atlas Obscura

Woke Church: an urgent call for Christians in America to confront racism and injustice

The Pioneer Woman: black heels to tractor wheels

So you want to talk about race

Videos

Ford V Ferrari

Jumanji the next level

Doctor Sleep

Terminator dark fate

The Terminator

Bombshell

Knives out

Playing with fire

Dolittle

Disney Frozen II

Star Wars The rise of Skywalker

A beautiful day in the neighborhood

Downton Abbey the motion picture

Charlie’s Angels

Chuck Norris Total Attack Pack: Lone Wolf McQuade, Code of silence, Missing in action, the Delta Force

The Gentlemen

I still believe

Onward

Just mercy

The invisible man

Coal miner’s daughter

Smokey and the Bandit

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

Fried green tomatoes

Saving Private Ryan