Kingman Library recently has added to the library collection, according to information from the library staff.
Hours of Operation are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The virtual library is open 24/7.
New items include:
Adult Fiction
Kingsbury: Someone like you
Grisham: Camino winds
Cook: Genesis
Perry: One fatal flaw
Carr: The country guesthouse
Robb: Golden in death
Woods: Treason
Woods: Stealth
King: The Institute
Cornwell: Quantum
Cussler: Journey of the pharaohs
Higgins-Clark: Kiss the girls and make them cry
Atkins: Robert B. Parker’s Angel Eyes
Cussler: Final option
Berry: The Warsaw protocol
Woods: Hit list
Doyle: Untamed
Bennett: The vanishing half
Michaels: Fearless
Coble: One little lie, the Pelican Harbor series
Youth Titles
Collins: The ballad of songbirds and snakes
Non-Fiction
Atlas Obscura
Woke Church: an urgent call for Christians in America to confront racism and injustice
The Pioneer Woman: black heels to tractor wheels
So you want to talk about race
Videos
Ford V Ferrari
Jumanji the next level
Doctor Sleep
Terminator dark fate
The Terminator
Bombshell
Knives out
Playing with fire
Dolittle
Disney Frozen II
Star Wars The rise of Skywalker
A beautiful day in the neighborhood
Downton Abbey the motion picture
Charlie’s Angels
Chuck Norris Total Attack Pack: Lone Wolf McQuade, Code of silence, Missing in action, the Delta Force
The Gentlemen
I still believe
Onward
Just mercy
The invisible man
Coal miner’s daughter
Smokey and the Bandit
The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas
Fried green tomatoes
Saving Private Ryan