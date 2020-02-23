The Kingman Town Council met Feb. 3 in the Kingman Town hall at 7 p.m. for a regular board meeting.
Town board president Robyn Whitaker and board member Bryan Shields were present. Also in attendance were clerk-treasurer Kendal Buker, Jay Busse of Busse Excavating and Troy of UMAC. Residents Bobby Shepard, Raymond Millikan and Jamie Carson also attended the meeting.
Whitaker called the meeting to order and the minutes from the Jan. 6 meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
In old business, Busse said he found water valve markers for $25 each and 10 were needed. He said he would try to get other prices and let the board know at the March meeting.
He said he has completed all of the point repairs that were required before lateral lining to be done by Performance Pipeline. He said that PPI will be in town to finish up the cleaning out of the laterals in preparation for lining the following week.
In other business, Whitaker said Paul has received an offer from Waveland for the police car in the amount of $4,000. She will ask Paul and/or the town attorney if the town has to receive other bids or it can be sold outright.
Buker said Vance Kelley’s bid was the only bid received for fixing the town hall ceiling. She said she could ask Nathan Downs if he would like to give a bid. She said she would like to receive at least one more bid before making a decision.
New business was discussed.
Busse said he had fixed a water leak on Vine Street. He also mentioned there were a couple of trees in town that are dangerously close to falling down. They have no root system and he fears they will fall on a house or trailer. One tree is located north of Vine on Third Street. He said he will talk to the property owner, Keith McKinney, to see if he will do something about it.
Troy said that both pumps at the Second Street lift station are having issues and they keep having to work on them. He said it will probably be another year before new pumps are installed as part of the project but that they will just have to keep maintaining them as best they can until then.
Millikan asked for further explanation about the issues with his sewer line going from his house to the sewer main. He also said that since the work had been done near his house, his basement has been full of water. Busse told him that the material being used was not allowed and there is suspicious that his basement drain and downspouts are hooked into the sanitary sewer system. Millican insisted that he was certain that that is not the case, and if he digs up his yard and discovers he is correct, he wanted to know if the town would pay for the excavating. Whitaker explained to him that excavating had to occur regardless of their discoveries because the material used for his sewer drain was not correct. Busse said he would meet with him to discuss a plan.
Shepard said he had purchased the house on the west end of town and there is a two-acre lot behind it on which he would like to build duplexes. He asked how long it would be before the town was released from the sewer hook up an from the state. Whitaker said it will probably be at least a year.
Carson said his yard continues to sink where a water line had been replaced a few years ago. He asked if he could get sand from the town pile to fill it in. Busse said he would take a look at it.
Buker asked if the board would approve the write off in the amount of $60.00. She also said Jane Underwood had a leak and is making payments. She had requested that the current and future late charges be waived while she is making payments. The board approved adjusting off her current late charges of $13.79 and not charging future late charges until her payments are complete.