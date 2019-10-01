On Sunday Troopers Douglas Feazel, David Milburg, and K9 Colt responded to a domestic call at an address in Attica. While investigating the domestic, troopers smelled the odor of marijuana. The troopers used the assistance of K9 Colt, who led them to the neighbors house, according to the police report.
A search warrant for the neighbors residence was obtained and executed. The results of the search warrant would end with the arrest of the resident, 60 year old Jeffery Henry. Henry was transported to the Fountain County Jail and charged with Cultivating Marijuana, possession of Marijuana (approximately 30 grams), and possession of paraphernalia.
It should be noted that the initial domestic investigation was unfounded.
Assisting ISP units were deputies with the Fountain County Sheriff’s Office, DNR, and Attica PD.