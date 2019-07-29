John R ‘Bob’ Johnson
John R. “Bob” Johnson, age 94, of Williamsport, Indiana died at 6:10 a.m. on July 27, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Lafayette.
Bob was born in Attica, Indiana on June 30, 1925 to Eunice V. Peck Johnson. His mother’s sister, Florence G. Peck, lived in their home and acted as a second mother to him throughout his life. Bob was a 1943 graduate of Williamsport High School. He served in the Army Air Corps as a Corporal from September 1943 until April 1946. He married Dorothy J. Mickle on January 17, 1948 in Attica, who survives.
In 1949, Bob graduated Indiana State University with his Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Arts Education. He earned his Master’s Degree at Indiana State University in 1953. He completed his Sixth Year Administrator’s Certificate from Purdue University in 1965.
For 13 years, Bob taught Industrial Arts and Drafting, Physical Education, and Health. He coached football, basketball, baseball, and track. He was principal of Dayton Elementary for two years before accepting the principal’s job at Seeger Memorial High School in 1967. Bob was named Superintendent of Schools for M.S.D. of Warren County and served in that capacity for 17 years. He retired June 30, 1987 after 38 years in the field of education.
In 1967, Bob and his brother, Richard W. “Dick” Johnson, built Big Pine Golf Course in rural Warren County. This facility was enjoyed by many local families for years.
Bob was a member of the F & AM Lodge, American Legion Post 259, Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging, Retired Teachers Association, Retired School Superintendents Association, Habitat for Humanity, and Area IV Agency on Aging Board. He was a member of the Methodist Church.
A man of many interests, he enjoyed woodworking at an advanced level. Hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting were a lifelong passion. Sports were a profession and a passion, including golf and high school football and basketball. He enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals and all Purdue teams. Gardening and mowing were two more of his favorite endeavors. Most of all, he loved being with his family.
Bob and Dorothy were married 71 ½ years. Surviving with Dorothy are his son, Brad Johnson, and his daughter and son-in-law, Jill and John Wright. He leaves behind grandchildren: Brian and Jennifer Wright, Keith and Jessica Wright, and Megan and Mark Hickman and five great grandchildren: Grace Wright, Andrew Wright, Meredith Wright, Penelope Hickman, and Tallulah Hickman.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother, his aunt, a brother Richard W. Johnson, and a sister Virginia McConnell.
A celebration of life will be held at the Beef House Restaurant Oak Room on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST. Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Attica. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Warren County Community Foundation.