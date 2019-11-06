Barce & Redlin, P.C. has announced that Ingrid J. Barce has joined the firm as an associate attorney.
Barce was born in Elkhart and raised in Fowler. In 2016, she graduated from Indiana University Hutton Honors College with a bachelor of arts degree with high distinction in history, as well as minors in Spanish and anthropology.
In 2016, Barce graduated from Indiana University School of Law with a doctor of jurisprudence degree. She also earned an additional minor degree in educational policy. While in law school, she was selected for the Indiana Law Review and chaired the Indiana Law Journal as an articles editor, where she helped select articles for publication by the journal. She also led the Outreach for Legal Literacy group that taught civics to fifth graders in local Bloomington elementary schools.
According to the news release, in addition to education, much of Barce’s research in law school focused on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Some of her research projects included regulation of “smart” devices, artificial intelligence to detect cognitive biases in judicial opinions, and the initial research to code criteria for selecting international arbitrators for the United Nations. She served as a legal technology intern for Seyfarth Shaw where she helped implement legal solutions for multinational companies and Lean Six Sigma project management tools.
Barce is following in the footsteps of her father, Judson G. Barce; uncles, J. Edward Barce and John C. Barce; grandfather, John W. Barce; great-grandfather J. Edward Barce; and great-great grandfather Elmore Barce.