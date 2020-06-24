FOUNTAIN COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces work began June 15 on the U.S. 136 Bridge over the Wabash River just west of Covington. Traffic is being controlled at the bridge with a traffic signal allowing one lane at a time with this work lasting through Sept. 12. This is for the contractor to patch and overlay the deck, according to information from INDOT.
There will be nighttime closures of the bridge to perform substructure repair. Weather permitting the next closure is scheduled for 9 p.m. June 30.
This project was awarded to Schutt-Lookabill Co. for $3.3 million. This project also includes the U.S. 41 Bridge over the Wabash River in Attica that is underway through the end of July and work on the S.R. 28 Bridge over Redwood Creek located two miles west of State Road 63 outside of West Lebanon which is completed.