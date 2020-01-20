INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) will start

accepting tax filings for the 2020 individual income tax season on

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Customers will have until April 15, 2020, to file

their tax returns and pay any taxes owed.

Customers can file their individual taxes online through a certified

vendor, with a tax professional or by mailing in paper forms and

documentation, according to the news release. If individuals have questions, they are encouraged to call DOR Customer Service at 317-232-2240, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.– 4:30 p.m., EST or visit a district office location.

DOR encourages customers not to file their individual taxes prior to the

Jan. 27 start date or before all necessary documentation has been

obtained. Attempting to file without all documents can result in a

lengthy delay in processing, ultimately postponing any refund a customer

may receive.

Remember, all employers are required to mail wage statements by Jan. 31

for the previous calendar year. Using end-of-the-year pay stubs is not

recommended to complete individual tax returns, as it is not often an

accurate reflection of all income received. By using inaccurate

information to file, individuals will need to submit an amended return

later, costing them both time and money.

Customers must remember that any return sent without all the proper

documentation will result in the return being put on hold for future

processing and/or investigation. For more information on what documents

are needed to file an individual tax return, visit DOR’s website at

dor.in.gov/6487.htm.

