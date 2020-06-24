Indiana is currently in stage 4 of the Back on Track Indiana guidelines set forth by the state.
That stage runs through July 3.
According to information from Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials, there are guidelines for all Hoosiers.
According to the state guidelines, Hoosiers 65 and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious at work and in their communities. People should continue remote work as needed. Face coverings are recommended.
Social gatherings of up to 250 people may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines. The coronavirus is often spread among groups of people who are in close contact in a confined space for an extended period of time. This limit applies to wedding receptions, parties, and other events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time, according to the state guidelines.
Outdoor visitation may take place at assisted living facilities and nursing homes; guidelines continue to be reviewed and updated. Hospital visitations are encouraged with precautions. Non-contact community recreational sport leagues or teams, public or private, could resume games, leagues, and tournaments as of June 12.
Contact community recreational sport leagues or teams, public or private, could resume games, leagues, and tournaments on June 19 when the host or sponsoring venue has submitted to the local health department and posted publicly, a COVID response plan that includes precautions in place and being taken to ensure overall protection of competitors, coaches, officials, staff, and spectators. Such plans must be submitted at least 72 hours in advance of the event. All social gathering limits must be followed per Executive Order 20-32.
More of the state has opened up to the public. Access to state government buildings is by appointment. Employees at professional offices may resume work at full capacity if they adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Retail stores and male are open at full capacity with social distancing guidelines in place. Dining rooms at restaurants may open up to 75 percent capacity, again with social distancing being followed. Bars and nightclubs can open at 50 percent capacity with social distancing guidelines in place.
Museums, zoos, aquariums, movie theaters, bowling alleys, public venues, water parks, amusement parks and raceways are open at half capacity with social distancing in place.
Playgrounds are allowed to be open, with washing hands and using sanitizer being recommended frequently.