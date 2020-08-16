Warren County – An Illinois resident faces drug charges after a traffic stop Aug. 14.
According to Indiana State Police reports, at just after 6 p.m. Aug. 14, while stationary on US 41 near CR 300N, Trooper Tyler Turchi observed a vehicle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed. Trooper Turchi was able to check the speed of the vehicle on RADAR, exceeding the posted speed limit of 60 MPH. After observing the vehicle to be a blue sedan, Trooper Turchi got behind the vehicle, and activated the red/blue emergency lights on his fully marked Indiana State Police commission, initiating a traffic stop. The vehicle pulled to the right shoulder.
While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, Trooper Turchi could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver, identified as Deonta Grant, 21, of Calumet City, Illinois, gave indicators as to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Mr. Grant admitted to smoking marijuana an hour prior to the stop. After completion of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and showing clues of impairment, Mr. Grant consented to a chemical test.
During the course of the investigation, troopers located a small amount of suspected marijuana, and a large package of a white crystal substance. The substance tested positive for suspected methamphetamine.
The passenger was released from the scene, and Mr. Grant was transported to St. Vincent-Williamsport Hospital where a chemical test was taken. Mr. Grant was subsequently taken to the Warren County Jail, and is being charged with the following:
Dealing in Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony
Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony
Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor
Operating with Controlled Substance in Body – Class C Misdemeanor
Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated – Class C Misdemeanor
The package of suspected methamphetamine weighed just over two pounds. Assisting at the scene were Troopers Thad Decker and Chandler Stanton, and Beedle’s Towing.