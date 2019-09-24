The Illiana Antique Power Association Show grounds, north of Williamsport, was alive with fourth grade students from 11 schools and five counties on Sept. 20.
The children came to experience life before electronics infiltrated our lives.
Joan Fry, Dave Sims and Tom Swanson were among the 70 volunteers who helped guide children through the 26 experiences at the village grounds.
As Fry and Sims were talking, they determined that the event has been going on at least 20 years, as Sims remembers coming through when he was in fourth grade, he said with a smile.
“Our motto is to keep the past alive,” Fry added. “This day helps us share with children how things were done and that it took place without all of the technology of today.”
Train rides, blacksmithing, the post office, quilters, dulcimers, the kitchen, milk house, log cabin, one room school house, scale house, cider press, laundry, steam engines, old cars and trucks, corn shelling, popcorn making, pioneer games and lessons on life outdoors were among the list.
“We tell kids to ask the adults lots of questions,” Sims explained. “Because that’s the whole purpose of today, helping the children appreciate the older generations’ knowledge and develop an interest in continuing the experiences in the future.”
Swanson, who is the current president of the association, said this event is one of his favorites because he loves seeing the children light up with enthusiasm.
“The kids come with questions and curiosity and it’s just great,” Swanson added.
The next event on the calendar is Christmas in the Village on the first weekend in December, Fry stated.
“The buildings are all decorated with lights and we’ll have had choirs from Seeger and Benton Central come and do caroling in the past,” she added.
As the day was winding down, Sims and Fry said that the volunteers who share their skills and talents are what make the history event successful.