One Warren County student has been named recipient of a full-tuition four-year scholarship as the Warren County Community Foundation 2020 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar.
Jude Hunter will receive full tuition to the Indiana private college or public university of her choice and a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment.
Hunter of Seeger High School has plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree in media communications, according to the news release.
She is a four-year band member and has been a drum major for two years. She has been active with FFA serving as an officer for three years including a District level position this year. She has been a part of the student government group and served as the class president all four years. In addition, She has been part of an athletic team every season all four years including swimming, golf, track, and cross country. She has had a job as a lifeguard at the Williamsport Swimming Pool.
One of Hunter’s references wrote, “Jude seeks out leadership positions and decision making opportunities and always has the full support of her peers because they trust that she considers various perspectives and has the best interest of everyone in mind.”
Hunter is the daughter of Scott and Mindy Hunter, of Williamsport.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in Warren County is open to all students who live in Warren County and attend an accredited high school as designated by the state Board of Education. As one of 21 local applicants for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship, She participated in a highly selective review process. Finalists were selected based on academics, statement of goals, community service, work experience, school contributions, an interview and an essay. Following the final scoring, one nominee and two alternates were forwarded to Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. (ICI) for final selection of the Warren County Community Foundation Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient.
ICI is a nonprofit corporation that represents 30 regionally accredited degree granting, nonprofit, private colleges and universities in the state.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
Including the 23rd cohort, 4,769 full-tuition scholars have been awarded and more than $405 million in scholarship tuition has been provided through the LECSP since the program’s inception in 1998.