The Historical Committee of the Fountain County Art Council, Inc., is please to announce the completion of the restoration of the showcases in the Fountain County Courthouse.
There are 16 showcases.
Each township in Fountain County is assigned a showcase to display pictures and historical items representing that township’s contribution to the history of Fountain County.
Also represented are the different branches of the military and the people whose participation contributed to the freedom of our Country, a brief history of the Wabash and Erie Canal as it passed through Covington, a history of the four Fountain County Courthouses, and the works of Eugene F. Savage, originator of the historical Courthouse Murals. Visitors are now able to take a self-guided or virtual tour of the Courthouse Murals using a cell phone or computer.
The website is: fountaincountymurals.com. The Fountain County Art Council, Inc., invites you to visit the Courthouse to see these showcases and the beautiful and historic murals depicting life of our early settlers. The Courthouse is open weekdays, 8:00AM to 4:00PM.
The 1842 Clerk’s Building/Museum is also available for viewing the first Saturdays – May through October – or by appointment. This museum, located at 516 Fourth Street, Covington, IN, is a treasure-trove of Fountain County history and highlights Lew Wallace, a local resident of Covington during his early childhood and his business life as a beginning attorney. Lew Wallace later became General Lew Wallace during the Civil War and published several books including BenHur. To schedule a tour, call 765-793-2710 or 765-793-4432.