The March meeting of the Hillsboro Town Board was March 9.
The meeting was called to order by president Ed Moyer at 6:30 p.m. with all members present.
The first order of business was the acceptance of the February minutes as written, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Town attorney, Stu Weliever, reported that most of the ordinance violations he had been working on had been abated and a couple of new ones were being investigated
Next on the agenda was a report from town clerk, Angie Golia, concerning problems with the Town Hall. A termite inspection was recently conducted and the building was found to be clear. The main floor and meeting room were found to contain non-dangerous air quality levels that can be cleared up with a hepa filtered vacuum cleaner and an air purifier. The board approved purchase of these items.
The second floor is a different matter. It is basically used for storage and has virtually no ventilation it contains a high percentage of mold and mildew and will need to be tended to by professionals. The board approved contacting contractors that handle these problems and get a quote for correcting this problem.
The board had been considering the possible purchase of the Hillsboro Christian Church building for a replacement of the current town hall, but unless the powers that be would donate the building to the town, it would not be in the best interest of the town at this time. Considering the problems with the current building and the work that would have to be done at the church to make it ADA compliant, it would involve too much of an investment.
Marshal Scott Rainey introduced two candidates for possible deputies that would be considered reserves and would patrol the town without pay. The town would furnish their clothing, but it would not pay for their academy training. The candidates are Nathan Epperson and Logan Estes. Rainey also reported on more security cameras that have been installed around town.
Utilities superintendent, Tom Fishero, reported that when the weather warms, the wells will be cleaned. He was also told by the board that he could proceed with the repairs to the Fire Station.
Moyer also thanked Gordon Foster and Dan Harshbarger for recently attaining their “50-year” recognition of service on the Hillsboro Fire Department.
Town clean up day will be May 16 from 8-12 under the water tower. They will take just about anything but tires. Rainey added, before adjournment, that the state has money available for extra patrolling if the town was interested. He would have to use the town police vehicle and the town said it had no problem with that.
A local citizen attended the meeting to ask about bringing a mobile home into town and he was read the ordinance aloud and if it meets all the criteria, it is not a problem.
After the reading of the bills, the meeting was adjourned. The April meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. April 15.