The April 13th. meeting of the Hillsboro Town Board was held as scheduled, however, due to the Coronavirus rules of social distancing, the meeting was done by computer live feed. The public was instructed on several electronic fronts of how they could watch online, but they could not speak. Therefore, no business could be conducted that would have a need for public comment .
The meeting was called to order by President Ed Moyer and was proceeded by a reading of a resolution sent by Governor Eric Holcomb stating the rules for conducting a Town Board meeting which included the lack of participation from the citizens. The resolution was approved.
The meeting lasted approximately 12 mins and included the continuation of Betty Bailey Park being closed and off limits, confirmation from T & S Disposal that Town clean-up day would still be held from 8:00 until 12:00 on May 16th. under the water tower. New residents that may not be recognized by the officer on duty are asked to bring a recent water bill with them. T & S Disposal will take almost anything except tires and oil or paint. If you have old paint cans, pour oil dry or kitty litter in them to dry up any paint residue.
The monthly bills were read and the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be May 11th. and if the ban has not been lifted by then, another E-meeting will be held.
Submitted by Gordon W. Foster