The Fountain and Warren County Health Department and Board of Health are advising that face masks be required to be work in all indoor public places starting Aug. 1.
The department and board issued a statement dated July 21.
It reads in part:
"In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, and to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, the following guidance is given:
"The Fountain and Warren County Health Department and the Board of Health are advising face masks SHOULD be REQUIRED to be worn all indoor public places starting August 1, 2020 and for the duration of the public health emergency. This includes public transportation such as school buses.
"Masks should:
"· Be worn at all times when in an indoor public space (eating, drinking, and selected assigned seated positions with distancing excluded)
"· Cover the nose and mouth
"Masks are excused for the following:
"· Children under 2 years of age
"· Individuals unable to remove mask independently
"In addition to the above mask advisory, the health department continues to support the previously posted travel advisories regarding travel outside of the Fountain & Warren County area.
"Advisory July 1 - August 31: Schools
"Students, staff and their families intending on attending in person classes at a school in Fountain or Warren County starting in August 2020 are advised to restrict travel outside of the bi-county area for the two-week (14 day) period prior to the first scheduled day of classes. If you choose to travel to a high-risk area in the two weeks prior to the start of school, we advise that you observe a quarantine period of 14 days upon return to the Fountain & Warren County area.
"Advisory July 1- August 31: All Residents
"All residents of Fountain & Warren County are advised against travel to locations where there has been significant increased spread of the disease. As the pandemic continues, these locations will change. High risk areas continue to be urban centers, plane and cruise travel, and numerous states throughout the country. If your travel takes you to a high-risk area, we advise a period of quarantine for 14 days upon your return to the Fountain & Warren County area. For individual up to date advice regarding high risk areas please investigate online or by contacting the Fountain & Warren County Health Department directly.
"The above travel advisories will remain in place From July 1 through August 31, 2020. For the most up to date guidance regarding your travel destination, please contact the Fountain & Warren County Health Department at (765) 762-3035 or visit us online at FWHealth.org.
"Testing for COVID-19 is still being offered at our department in Attica. To request testing please go to FWHealth.org and click “Request Testing” on our COVID-19 page.
"We realize this is a challenge," reads the press release. "These advisories prioritize the safety and health of our community, increase the likelihood of successful in person school instruction, protect and support the local economy and businesses, and protect our local healthcare infrastructure."