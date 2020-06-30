The Fountain & Warren County Health Department (FW Health) continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In alignment with the State of Indiana our priorities remain to Test, Trace, and Protect.
Warren County 4-H Fair Safety
FW Health has been working closely with the Warren County 4-H Fair Board and Purdue Extension to ensure we have a safe fair week. The fair will look and feel very different this year. Although this may be disappointing for some, we are glad for the 4-H’ers and for the community of the effort put in by so many to make a live fair possible.
Some highlights of the fair safety plan are:
Volunteers and Staff are required to wear masks at all times.
Exhibitors and attendees must wear masks when in the show ring, coliseum, and when social distancing (6 feet distance) is not possible.
Cloth face coverings are exempted for those under the age of two or those who are unable to remove their face mask independently.
Face masks are not recommended for those with active shortness of breath — these individuals should plan to NOT attend the fair.
Plastic face shields are not a replacement for cloth face masks.
It is okay to remove your mask temporarily while eating or drinking.
Each 4-Her will be given one cloth face mask. Additional cloth face masks will be available from FW Health at the fair (suggested donation $5.00).
We know wearing masks will be challenging for all of us, particularly in hot weather, but please continue to wear masks as they are important to slow the spread of COVID-19
The department has issued this disclaimer: “by participating in or attending the live 2020 4-H Warren County Fair you are aware of the risk of becoming ill, including the risk of contracting an illness such as COVID-19 and you understand that the 4-H fair board, 4-H council, 4-H program and Purdue Extension is not liable for you or your family becoming ill.”
Fall Semester School Safety
FW Health has been working with all of the bi-county schools to finalize planning for schools this fall. At this time, we anticipate each of the schools to begin in person school schedules starting early to mid August. Details on the safety plans and other accommodations will be coming from each school in July and early August.
In preparation for the school year, the Fountain & Warren County Health Department is issuing the following travel advisories:
Fountain & Warren County Health Department travel advisories for July and August 2020
Advisory July 1 — August 31: Schools
Students, staff and their families intending on attending in person classes at a school in Fountain or Warren County starting in August 2020 are advised to restrict travel outside of the bi-county area for the two week (14 day) period prior to the first scheduled day of classes. If you choose to travel to a high risk area in the two weeks prior to the start of school, we advise that you observe a quarantine period of 14 days upon return to the Fountain & Warren County area. High risk areas defined in Advisory #2 below.
Advisory July 1- August 31: All Residents
All residents of Fountain & Warren County are advised against travel to locations where there has been significant increased community spread of the disease. As the pandemic continues, these locations may change. As of 7/1/2020 the surrounding states of IL, KY, MI, OH are seeing stable rates of infection similar to Indiana. High risk areas continue to be urban centers, and numerous southern states. If your travel takes you to a high risk area, we recommend you observe a period of quarantine for 14 days upon your return to the Fountain & Warren County area.
The above travel advisories will remain in place From July 1 through August 31, 2020. For the most up to date guidance regarding your travel destination, please contact the Fountain & Warren County Health Department at (765) 762-3035.
Back On Track Indiana
Fountain & Warren County will be moving from Stage 4 to Stage 5 of Indiana’s Back on Track program to re-opening on July 4th. Stage 5 will bring the following changes to Stage 4’s restrictions:
Face masks and social distancing will still be recommended for ALL when inside public spaces.
All bars, restaurants, and other forms of business will be open at full capacity
No statewide travel restrictions
Full details available at backontrack.in.gov
The Fountain & Warren County Health Department continues to recommend ALL residents to stay home if you are sick, keep your distance in public, and wash your hands often.
Travel outside the Fountain & Warren County area continues to be higher risk. As much as possible, we would recommend all local residents to restrict travel outside of Fountain & Warren County to essential needs only (work, groceries, and necessary errands). Never has there been a better time to stay local and support local business and industry.
Test:
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include cough or a fever above 100.4oF. Some people may never have a cough or a fever, and might feel any of the following: runny nose, sore throat, headaches, body aches, nausea, loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea.
To register for COVID-19 testing go online to FWHealth.org or by phone at (765) 762-3035 — one of our staff will help you register. Our goal is to schedule test requests within 24 hours.
Trace:
Contact tracing — contacting individuals who test positive or are thought to have been exposed to COVID-19 is ongoing. If you are contacted by someone from the state or local health department, we encourage you to verify their identity. You should NOT be asked to share any financial information or social security information. If you are uncertain about who or why someone is contacting you, please call the Fountain & Warren County Health Department directly at (765) 762-3035.
Protect:
The general public is advised to wear a cloth mask when outside of their home. Masking protects you, your family, and your community. Masking decreases the spread of virus from you and to you. People who feel well can still carry and spread the virus. Masking is advised for ALL residents of Fountain & Warren County, and is most important when inside a shared public space where keeping your distance is not guaranteed.
Reusable, washable, cloth masks available to the general public and employers at our department office in Attica, Indiana. Please call ahead with inquiries as supplies are limited. The Health Department is suggesting a $5.00 donation for the masks with the proceeds being used to generate more masks, or to support other COVID-19 efforts.