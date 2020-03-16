In consideration of the global COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, the escalating uncertainty of the situation, and the increased individual and community-wide risk associated with recreational travel, the Fountain and Warren County Health Department advises:
• Against any and all travel outside of the State of Indiana.
• Against any group gatherings in the bi-county area of over 10 people.
• This guidance will be in effect from March 12, 2020 through April 12, 2020.
We recognize reasonable exceptions to this guidance for essential and emergency travel. These include but are not limited to necessary medical care, routine work, school, and errands for household necessities. We further recognize your essential travel may require travel out of the State of Indiana. These are reasonable exceptions.
Within your homes, and in your daily actions we recommend strict adherence to the following guidance:
• Stay home if you are feeling sick
• Wash hands frequently and appropriately
• Avoid touching your face
• Practice reasonable social distancing
For those who travel outside of the bi-county area, we recommend monitoring for symptoms of illness. If you develop symptoms (fever, cough, aches) you are recommended to self-isolate. If you are in need of emergent medical care call 911, or go to the Emergency Room, and notify staff immediately if you have concerns of COVID-19. We realize this will present a challenge to many individuals, organizations, and businesses. We appreciate your understanding and adherence.
Those traveling outside of the United States, or to other states outside of necessary routine travel mentioned above, are recommended to observe a 14-day period of self-isolation upon their return to the area. Additionally, high risk groups: Individuals over age 60 or those with chronic disease (lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, etc.) should limit unnecessary travel, and make arrangements for prolonged periods of isolation in your home.
Simple steps taken at this time may help to shorten the course of this pandemic and help us to resume “normal life” at an earlier date. Reasonable restrictions at this time may save lives, businesses, and other items we value. Our priority is to PREVENT widespread infection within our bi-county area.
Please stay in contact with the Fountain & Warren County Health Department through our website (FWHealth.org), Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat for more updates. We will be answering public questions as possible over the next several weeks during normal business hours.
This is an update on guidance previously released on March 10, 2020.