Fountain & Warren County Department of Health announced today two deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The individuals were both adult males from Warren County.
It is with sadness that we announce our first two deaths from COVID-19. This brings our total death count to two (2) in the bi-county area. We implore individuals in our community to take action to help slow the spread of this virus. This disease impacts us all no matter where you live. Together we can make a difference that can help save lives.
One adult from Warren County died in a regional hospital on March 30, 2020. The person, was over age 60, and had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient. No further information about the patient will be released out of respect for the family and their privacy.
The second victim from Warren County died at their family home on March 30, 2020. This person was over age 60, and had been diagnosed with COVID-19 by their medical provider. No further information about the patient will be released out of respect for the family and their privacy.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that is commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
• Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or
eyes before washing your hands
Many people who acquire COVID-19 will have mild symptoms. These individuals can still spread the disease and must self-isolate. Many do not need to see a doctor or be tested. Older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness and may need to seek medical care for severe symptoms.
The best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with others, stay home when you are sick, cover your cough, and clean frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Your actions can make a difference. Please help to protect yourself, your family, and your community by following the guidance from the Fountain & Warren County Health Department and the Governor of Indiana.
Visit the Fountain & Warren Health Department at FWHealth.org for more information on COVID-19. Other useful information is available through CDC and ISDH.