Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR PORTIONS OF THE FOLLOWING WATERWAYS IN INDIANA... EAST FORK WHITE RIVER...WABASH RIVER...WHITE RIVER... .FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG MUCH OF THE WABASH AND WHITE RIVERS IN CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN INDIANA. FLOODING ON THE EAST FORK WHITE RIVER IS CONFINED TO THE SEYMOUR AREA. THE WABASH RIVER IS NEAR CREST AT COVINGTON AT 17 FEET. ELSEWHERE ALONG THE RIVER, WATER LEVELS ARE NEAR STEADY OR FALLING. THE CREST ON THE WHITE RIVER, AS OF THIS MORNING, WAS NEAR CENTERTON. THE CREST SHOULD REACH ABOUT 17.5 FEET AT SPENCER WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. ON THE EAST FORK WHITE RIVER, SEYMOUR WAS NEAR CREST AROUND 14 FEET THIS MORNING. FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO COME TO AN END ALONG THE WABASH AROUND MONDAY, APRIL 6, WHILE ON THE WHITE RIVER IT SHOULD LAST THROUGH ABOUT TUESDAY, APRIL 7. FLOOD WATERS WILL AFFECT LOCAL, COUNTY, AND IN SOME CASES STATE ROADS. AGRICULTURAL LAND THAT NEEDS TO BE DRYING OUT FOR FARMERS TO WORK THE LAND UNFORTUNATELY IS BEING AFFECTED. SOME LOW LYING RIVER CABINS MAY ALSO BE IMPACTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NEVER DRIVE INTO FLOOD WATER. TURN AROUND AND GO ANOTHER WAY. KEEP CHILDREN AWAY FROM FLOODED AREAS. RECREATIONAL AND AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO CHANGING RIVER CONDITIONS. FOR DETAILED FLOOD INFORMATION GO TO WEATHER.GOV/IND ON THE WEB AND CLICK ON RIVERS AND LAKES. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE WABASH RIVER AT COVINGTON. * UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 10:45 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 17.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 16.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...IT WILL RISE TO NEAR 17.0 FEET BY THIS AFTERNOON THEN BEGIN FALLING. IT WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATE THURSDAY NIGHT. * AT 17.5 FEET...SOME LOW AGRICULTURAL FIELDS FLOOD. BACKYARD FLOOD OF COTTAGES A SHORT DISTANCE NORTH OF U.S. HIGHWAY 136. HIGH WATER BLOCKS LAND ACCESS TO AT LEAST ONE RESIDENCE. &&