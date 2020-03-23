As you may all be aware, we are in the middle of a public health crisis. COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that has swept the country at an unprecedented rate, and our ability to react quickly to this crisis could mean saving the lives of countless residents in our community.
As vacationers come home to Fountain and Warren County from all parts of the country, the risk of spread increases greatly. That's why we're asking all returning residents to self-isolate for up to 10 days, from March 21st to April 1st, in order to decrease the chances of a local epidemic. We will be issuing work leave notices to all returning residents who are scheduled for work during this time, and ask that they contact our department to receive their notice and more information. We will also be asking returning residents to refrain from all travel unless they are experiencing a medical emergency, and to contact friends, relatives, or other community members for help with groceries or other necessities during this crisis.
There is a YouTube video link and a public notice we've been posting to all of our social media accounts regarding what measures need to be taken in order to prevent an outbreak. We wish to spread this message as far as we can across the two counties. Even if you simply share this information on social media, it would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you all for participating in this integral process. Your service to the community has been vital to our efforts. We will get through this together.
For the safety of the community, we advise all citizens returning home from vacation to the Fountain and Warren bi-county area to self-isolate in your homes for a minimum of the next 10 days.
***
Avoid all travel except emergency travel. Please avoid necessary travel including work and grocery shopping. If you need to buy groceries or any other necessities, contact close family or others in the community for help, and remind them to leave any purchases on your doorstep to avoid close-contact transmission.
The Fountain and Warren Health Department will be issuing work excuses for returning citizens scheduled from the dates of March 21st to April 1st, 2020. This is a necessary step to prevent the spread of this virus to coworkers and other citizens within our community.
***
The extremely viral nature of COVID-19 puts our community at risk. This is an essential step for us to take in the face of this epidemic, and it is important that all affected citizens comply with this advisory.
For more information, please contact the Fountain and Warren Health Department.
Website: FWHealth.org
Phone: (765) 762-3035
Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time. From our facility at the Fountain and Warren County Health Department, we wish you a safe and healthy week.