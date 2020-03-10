Dear Fountain & Warren County Community:
We will be using email, our website, and Facebook page for routine updates over the next several weeks as the situation with COVID-19 (Coronavirus) evolves. (FWHealth.org) We will minimize non-essential use of emails, though I do believe it is beneficial for ALL of us to be aware of the recommendations that may affect all of us. For example, even if it is a school announcement or a nursing home announcement, this email will be included to all as it may still pertain to you, your students, employees or contacts.
I did want to address one recurrent question we are getting. Travel is ubiquitous and restricting it is difficult. I have tried to summarize the stance of our department and Fountain & Warren County Board of Health below:
Travel Questions
One consistent question we continue to have is regarding travel. Should you restrict your, your family, your students, your employee, etc. in their travel plans.
There are two answers to this question:
First, consult the CDC guidelines (link available at FWHealth.org & CDC.gov). Follow these guidelines at a minimum.
Second and more important answer: It is reasonable and rational for individuals or organizations to consider restrictions beyond current CDC guidance. The Health Department is NOT currently restricting travel. However, we (Sean Sharma, MD and the local Board of Health) will support decisions you take to restrict travel beyond the current guidelines.
Our primary public health concern in the community is to “slow the spread” of the virus. This will enable us to develop a vaccine or other treatment which may be effective against the disease.
Travel does not only concern the risk to traveler. Travel also facilitates the spread of disease and increases risk for other unforeseen outcomes (e.g. spreading disease, getting stranded somewhere because of other restrictions, quarantined away from home and family, etc).
PLEASE NOTE: The Fountain & Warren County Health Department supports enforcement of travel restrictions for those with known or likely exposure to COVID-19. This includes a 14 day quarantine for those returning from any cruise travel, and from travel to some foreign countries. The parameters for this may change at any time, so plan accordingly.
Additionally, high risk groups: Individuals over age 60 or those with chronic disease (lung disease, heart disease, etc.) should limit unnecessary travel, and make arrangements for prolonged periods of isolation in your home.
Simple steps taken at this time may help to shorten the course of this pandemic and help us to resume “normal life” at an earlier date. Reasonable restrictions at this time may save lives, businesses, and other items we value.
Please stay tuned for further updates. If you see concerns that need to be addressed, please reach us directly at the Health Department.
Sincerely,
Sean P. Sharma, MD