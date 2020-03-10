Habitat for Humanity is helping, again, in the area.
This isn’t the first time a Habitat home has been built in Otterbein, said Habitat for Humanity of Lafayette Executive Director Tom Elliott.
Habitat of Lafayette has already built at least four other homes in the town, and it’s building another one currently in nearby Wolcott. He said the plan is to build with another family on the lot next door to this Otterbein build in the near future.
Katherine Flynn applied for this Otterbein home to be built.
She is a certified nursing assistant at a local hospital and grew up in a house built by her dad in rural Otterbein. She’s raising her three kids — Lillian, Xavier and Griffin — in Otterbein and in Benton Central schools. “A Habitat home for Katherine will help her keep a goal she has for herself to be available for her kids when they need her. Katherine is used to working hard for what she wants. Being a Habitat partner family is a way to show her kids that hard work pays off,” said Elliott. “Katherine Flynn and her three children will move into the home upon completion. They met the qualification criterion to partner with Habitat to build.”
The home is a 1,150 square foot ranch style, with three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms and a one car garage.
Builders are needed to help with the build. The plan, Elliott said, is to have 6-10 workers a day put it together quickly. The goal is to build Wednesday through Saturday each week and have the home built by the beginning of May.
“Local churches are enlisting volunteers to build the home, provide lunches, and assist with fundraising.”
There are other ways to help, he said. Monetary donations and in kind certified services are the most helpful.
There will be a House Blessing event on a date to be determined closer to completion of the home and the community will be welcome to join, he said.
There are two open application periods to ask for a Habitat for Humanity build. The next open application period begins April 1.