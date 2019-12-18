The Attica Volunteer Fire Department is the proud recipient of a $2,000 grant from the Attica Community Foundation.
According to Christopher Beedle, Deputy Chief, “We are going to use the $2,000 to purchase smoke detectors to place in homes for families that cannot afford them. We will install them and test them to make sure they are in good working order before we leave the home.”
According to Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation, “The Attica Volunteer Fire Department has an outstanding reputation and record of service to the community. It’s a pleasure for the Attica Foundation to support this worthwhile project.”
Attica Community Foundation, founded in 1988, seeks to better the Attica area by connecting people who care with causes that matter by making grants to non-profit organizations and awarding college scholarships to high school graduates.