(Covington) — The Attica, Covington and Southeast Fountain Community Foundations have awarded a $4,528 grant to the Women’s Resource Center to assist in the purchase of a new ultrasound machine at the center.
Patti Harvey, executive director states, “The center provides ultrasounds to pregnant women at no cost. Since there are no practicing obstetricians in Fountain County many women in the area are finding it difficult to seek out prenatal care. We provide services of pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, and other medical services from a nurse free of charge. Our ultrasounds are read by a radiologist and the reports are shared with the obstetrician of the client’s choice.”
Dale White, CEO of the foundation said in a news release, “It’s with great pleasure that our Fountain County Foundations’ can partner together to help women start on a path for good prenatal care.”
For more information about the Women’s Resource Center visit: www.womensresourcecenterindiana.org or call at (765) 793-4070.