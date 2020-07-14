The Grace Baptist Church in Attica recently welcomed a new pastor for its congregation.
Pastor Steven Hantelmann had served as a pastor for 16 years prior to taking a break from the ministry before eventually returning to the ministry.
Hantelmann came to Attica after sending out applications to various churches looking for pastors and being contacted by the Grace Baptist Church. After preaching there a few times, Hantelmann was asked to serve as pastor.
Prior to serving at Grace Baptist, Hantelmann served as pastor at the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Dubuque, Iowa for four years.
As for what brought him back to the ministry after his break, Hantelmann believes that God wanted him to continue to serve.
“I do believe it was God dealing with my heart,” he said. “I just turned 68 and I know that he’s not done with me and I’m surely not done preaching. I think I’ve got a few more years left in me.”
Asked what drew him to the ministry in the first place, Hantelmann said it was difficult to explain.
“It’s a Holy Spirit-filled calling and what God does is he calls you into a ministry, puts that burden upon you for lost souls, to pastor a church,” he said.
Hantelmann describes preaching as a “joy of the spirit.”
He said the Grace Baptist Church congregation is a good bunch of people and feels that they will be able to grow that congregation within the community.
“We’ve got a good group of people,” he said. “It’s a smaller church now, but I believe we’ll grow. It’s just a great group of people.”
Hantelmann and his wife, Sally, have been married for 47 years and have four adult children.
He said Sally is also looking forward to being a part of the Grace Baptist Church.
“My wife is anxious to be the first lady of the church,” he said.
Hantelmann and his family got involved with the Baptist Church in the early 1980’s and he’s been preaching for more than 35 years.
“I enjoy it immensely,” he said.
The Grace Baptist Church is located at 1001 S. Brady St. in Attica. To learn more about the church, call 765-764-4400.