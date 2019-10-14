Benton, Fountain and Warren Adult Education at the Warren County Learning Center provides classes for local community members to receive their High School Equivalency (HSE) Diploma or certifications that can support career starts or changes. The program is currently taking registrants for their Welding course – those who complete this 4-week course have the opportunity to earn their American Welding Society certification. The class starts on October 28th, 2019 and can be free to registrants who meet the eligibility requirements. Contact Erin Barsteika, at 26 E 2nd St., Williamsport, or calling 765-764-1880. The hours are Mon-Thurs, 10AM-5PM or by appointment. Email warrencountylc@gmail.com or visit the website: www.warrencountylc.com, Facebook: Benton Fountain Warren Adult Ed, or Instagram: bfw_adulted.

